THE cost of living for a family of five has skyrocketed to nearly K8,400 in January, 2021, a new all-time high, mainly triggered by high inflation, says the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR). In a statement showing the latest Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB), the JCTR stated that the cost of living for a family of five had spiked to K8,394.01 last month compared to K7,404.05 in December, 2020, triggered by huge price increases in essential food items, namely kapenta and potatoes, among others, which sharply rose. According...



