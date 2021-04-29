ACTION AID country director Nalucha Ziba has challenged politicians to explain to the electorate during campaigns how they will dismantle Zambia’s debt once they form government, which she says has reached unsustainable levels. In an interview, Ziba said political parties should also demonstrate their commitment in their campaign messages to expedite the process of reforming or amending the public debt legal framework. “Firstly, Zambia is currently grappling with high unsustainable public debt levels estimated to be over 20 billion dollars translating to 104 percent of our GDP. This has not...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.