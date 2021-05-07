KONKOLA Copper Mines (in liquidation) has refuted claims that the mine has shut down its operations at the Konkola Deep mine. Reacting to a Bloomerg article that KCM had closed the Konkola Deep underground copper mine due to a lack of capital investment, in a statement, KCM general manager corporate affairs Shapi Shachinda stated that the said article was false and misleading and that there were no plans to put the mine on care and maintenance. “Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) plc learns with a sense of shock that Bloomberg has...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.