Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) chief executive officer Leonard Mwanza says the banking sector has recorded impressive profitability during the first quarter of 2021. In an interview, Tuesday, Mwanza said most regulatory targets were met despite the outbreak of the COVID pandemic which had taken a toll on the economy. “From the information we have for the first quarter of 2021, analysing the first quarter performance generally, the banking sector performed very well in terms of profitability, the first quarter in terms of profitability, one would say there was satisfactory...



