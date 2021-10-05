SPECIAL Assistant to the President and Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says government will not hesitate to review the performance of all public utility bodies, including management utilities, such as the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). Responding to a query, Bwalya said President Hakainde Hichilema had expressed political will to reform the functionality of all public utility bodies when asked whether the Head of State would be comfortable continuing as IDC board chairperson. “The President and the New Dawn Administration have already expressed the political will to reform the functionality of all...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.