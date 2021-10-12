Economist Professor Oliver Saasa speaks during the launch of a Debt Study by CTPD at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on June 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says Zesco is a typical example of a badly managed power utility company. Commenting on remarks by Zesco senior corporate affairs manager John Kunda that the $797,902,517.54 debt owed to local and cross border power suppliers was because the company was buying power at high cost and selling it at a lower cost, Prof Saasa said Zesco did not have full knowledge of its cost structure. “I think the issue that emerges is that does Zesco have full knowledge of its cost structure? The answer is...