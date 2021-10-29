Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, his wife Mataa and grand daughter Nettiya arrive at the National Assembly to present the 2022 National Budget on October 29, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says government will next year abolish the payment of tuition fees, Parent Teacher Association (PTA) fees and examination fees for all secondary school pupils in public schools. And Dr Musokotwane has announced the recruitment of 30,000 teachers and 11,200 health workers in 2022 alone. Meanwhile, Dr Musokotwane has announced an increase on the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) exemption threshold to K4,500 from K4,000. Dr Musokotwane also announced an increase in the Constituency Development Fund from K1.6 million to K25.7 million for each constituency. Delivering...