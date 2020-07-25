LUSAKA lawyer Linda Kasonde’s law firm, LCK Chambers, has applied for leave to withdraw as advocates for Prime Television in a matter where the television station is challenging government’s decision to cease all cooperation with it in the Lusaka High Court. Kasonde wants her law firm to cease representing Prime Television due to receiving insufficient instructions. This is according to an affidavit in support of summons for an order for leave to withdraw as advocates sworn by Kasonde. “I am counsel on record representing the petitioner (Prime Television) under the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.