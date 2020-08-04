FORMER Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Deputy Commander Major General Kapotwe Chintu’s widow has been dragged to court for allegedly getting over K700,000 benefits and depriving other beneficiaries of their entitlement.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s sister has testified before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the accused, Evalista Kafula, allegedly went behind the family’s back and withdrew money from the estate of her late husband on various dates.

In this matter, Kafula is charged with six counts depriving beneficiaries of their entitlements and one count of administrator or guardian who wrongfully deprives a minor.

In count one, it is alleged that between January 11 and November 30, 2019, Kafula whilst acting together with other persons unknown, unlawfully deprived Bwalya Chintu of her entitlement, namely K82,868.35 cash held at Stanbic Bank Zambia Limited to which they were entitled from the estate of her late father, Kapotwe Chintu.

In count two, it is alleged that between the same dates, Kafula unlawfully deprived Kennani Chintu of his K82,868.35 entitlement held at Stanbic bank to which they were entitled from the estate of his late father, Kapotwe Chintu.

In the third count, it is alleged that between the same dates, Kafula unlawfully deprived Jason Chintu of his entitlement, namely K66,294,83 held at Stanbic Bank to which they were entitled from the estate of his late son, Kapotwe Chintu.

In the fourth count, it is alleged that between the same dates, Kafula unlawfully deprived Larry Chintu of his entitlement namely K11,049, 07 held at Stanbic Bank to which they were entitled from the estate of his late father, Kapotwe Chintu.

In the fifth count, it is alleged that between the same dates, Kafula unlawfully deprived Maria Chintu of her entitlement namely K11,049,07 held at Stanbic Bank to which they were entitled from the estate of her late father, Kapotwe Chintu.

In the sixth count, it is alleged that between the same dates, Kafula unlawfully deprived Linah Chintu of her entitlement namely K11, 049,07 held at Stanbic Bank to which they were entitled from the estate of her late father, Kapotwe Chintu.

And in the last count, it is alleged that between the same dates, Kafula unlawfully deprived Larry Chintu of his entitlement namely K468,186,80 held at Investrust Bank to which he was entitled from the estate of late Kapotwe Chintu.

When the case came up before Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma for trial, Friday, Mukuni Chintu, a retired civil servant, told the court that she was the sister of the late Kapotwe Chintu, who was a major general in the Zambia Air Force.

She testified that the accused was married to Gen Chintu who died in India on January 11, 2019, adding after his death, the family started preparing to find out the extent of the late Gen Chintu’s estate.

Chintu, however, said Kafula later went behind the family’s back and allegedly withdrew money from the estate of Gen Chintu on various dates.

She said she then reported the matter to the police victim support unit and wrote to the bank that no cash should be withdrawn.