UNZALARU general secretary Kelvin Mambwe addresses members during a protest over delayed December salaries in Lusaka on January 6, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UNIVERSITY of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) has sued the University of Zambia (UNZA) Council in the Lusaka High Court, claiming payment of K4.5 million arising from arrears of unremitted union contributions.

UNZALARU also wants interests, costs and any relief that the court may deem fit.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Kelvin Mambwe, suing in his capacity as UNZALARU general secretary, stated that in or about March 23, 1993, the union entered into a recognition agreement with the UNZA Council which was entrusted with the role of collecting union contributions on behalf of UNZALARU from its members by deducting the said funds direct from their salaries.

He stated that based on the foregoing, the UNZA Council had been deducting from its members their monthly union contributions fees but not remitting the said funds to UNZALARU.

Mambwe stated that in consequence, the defedant (UNZA Council) now owed the union members the sum of K4,505,587.52 being arrears of unremitted union contributions despite the said funds having already been deducted from union members.

“The plaitiff will aver that it depends on the contributions from its members for its activities and programs and hence the defedant’s failure to remit the funds despite having deducted them has negatively affected the operations of the plaintiff,” read the claim.

He stated that despite making several reminders to the defedant, the sum of K4,505,587.52 still remains owing and the defedant had not made any efforts to settle the outstanding amount.

Mambwe added that as a result UNZALARU had suffered inconvenience.