Suspended Eastern Province PF chairperson Emmanuel Banda (on a wheelchair) leaves the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on September 3, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SUSPENDED Eastern Province PF youth chairperson Emmanuel Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay, and four others have denied assaulting a police officer at Lusaka Central Police Station.

The five pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated assault with intent to steal in the Lusaka High Court, Monday.

In this matter, Banda, 35, a businessman of Petauke, Eastern Province, is jointly charged with John Lungu, 26, a general worker of Garden House, Lusaka; Maxwell Pito, 20, a peasant farmer of Lusaka West; Moses Silyonde, 27, unemployed of Kanyama and Lyford Phiri, 21, unemployed, of an unknown residential address.

It is alleged that on July 6, 2020 in Lusaka, the five, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown and with intent to steal, assaulted Allan Mbahwe.

When the matter came up for plea before High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa, Monday, the five accused persons said they understood the charge after it was read to them, but pleaded not guilty.

The matter comes up on October 12, this year for commencement of trial.