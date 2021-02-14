NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s five domestic workers and a student have been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing US $160,000 cash. The five workers: Rodney Muntanga, a 47-year-old house boy; Esther Munyeka, a 29-year-old maid; George Bwalya, a driver, aged 49; Millan Chembe, a 35-year-old security guard and Charles Kamutengo, a 54-year-old gardener are all charged with theft by servant. The student, Stacey Jones Jane, 23, who is also a friend to Kambwili’s daughter Chanda, is equally charged with theft. In count one (theft charge), it is...
Menu