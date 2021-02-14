NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s five domestic workers and a student have been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing US $160,000 cash. The five workers: Rodney Muntanga, a 47-year-old house boy; Esther Munyeka, a 29-year-old maid; George Bwalya, a driver, aged 49; Millan Chembe, a 35-year-old security guard and Charles Kamutengo, a 54-year-old gardener are all charged with theft by servant. The student, Stacey Jones Jane, 23, who is also a friend to Kambwili’s daughter Chanda, is equally charged with theft. In count one (theft charge), it is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.