A FINANCE manager at Zambia Health and Communication Trust has been dragged to the court on 74 charges of uttering a false document, forgery and theft by servant involving over K4 million. In this matter, Raymond Tapiseni, 44, of Chamba Valley in Lusaka is charged with 68 counts of forgery involving K3,750,820.22, five counts of theft by servant involving K4,551,437.78 and uttering a false document involving K17,314.25. In the five counts of theft by servant, allegations are that Tapiseni on date unknown but between January 1, 2020 and December 31,...



