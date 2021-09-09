Former First lady Maureen Mwanawasa addresses a gathering during the 10th memorial celebrations of her late husband President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa at Cathedral of the Holy Cross on August 19, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER first lady Maureen Mwanawasa has been given a seven-day ultimatum in which to settle over K6 million debt owed to Finance Bank Zambia from a loan obtained in 2013. And the bank has asked the Lusaka High Court to issue a bankruptcy notice against her for failing to pay the said amount. In October 2018, Finance Bank sued Maureen, demanding payment of more than K6.7 million under a facility agreement dated March 14, 2013. The bank was further claiming for payment of K892,831.99 from Maureen and Mipachima Farms Limited,...