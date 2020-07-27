FAZ presidential aspirant Joseph Nkole has stressed the need to use football as a catalyst for tourism development.

He said once elected into office, he will work with the necessary Ministries to help Zambia actualise its tourism potential by using football as a catalyst to achieve that goal.

“Can you imagine if we had a facility like the Barcelona Academy in Livingstone? How many clubs would we attract for pre-season whilst using the Victoria Falls as an attraction? Or can you imagine if through working with the private sector, we put up training facilities in a place like the Luangwa National Park? How many local and foreign clubs would want to camp there for pre-season whilst sampling our tourism attractions or wild animals? We want to promote Zambia’s tourism industry; to promote a Visit-Zambia philosophy and give tourism opportunities to deliver its message through a wide range of promotional and marketing opportunities provided by Zambian football,” he said.

He said Zambia already has ready-made tourism Ambassadors like Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu and many other Zambian foreign based players adding even legends of the game like Kalusha Bwalya and many other players that have retired can be used.

Nkole also said Zambia can actualise its tourism potential by organising matches around traditional ceremonies as well as provincial expos. He says his executive will explore traditional ceremonies including the Nc’wala, Kuomboka and Umutomboko and organise tournament named after those ceremonies. He further said various products will be developed around national teams just to promote tourism