Local UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma during press conference in Lusaka-picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the Patriotic Front is aiding the spread of coronavirus by holding public gatherings. Last weekend, Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo met over 400 taxi drivers in his constituency and donated K400,000 meant for empowerment packages. But commenting on the development, Kakoma wondered why the COVID-19 regulations were relaxed...