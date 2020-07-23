THE Auditor General’s Report has disclosed that Zambia is still in the early stages of preparing for the implementation for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the Auditor General’s Report on performance on preparedness for SDGs implementation in Zambia for the year ended December 31, 2018, delays in developing national development plans still persisted.

“Zambia is in the early stages of preparation for the implementation of the SDGs. This is because the processes of integrating the SDGs into national context, identifying resources and capacities for the implementation of the SDGs and the monitoring, follow-up, review and reporting on progress toward the implementation of the 2030 Agenda were incomplete. Notable are delays in implementation of activities that ensure full preparation for the implementation of the SDGs in the country, such as delays in developing the national development plans, the review of policies and enactment of laws and full operationalization of the newly-created SDGs sub-committee as part of structures of policy coherence, among others. However, government had developed a plan for the activities to be undertaken to prepare for the implementation of the SDGs,” the Report read.

It recommended that a proper reconciliation of the SDG targets Zambia was dealing with in the period 2017-2021 should be conducted and communicated.

“The recommendations are to various Ministries, Provinces and other Spending Agencies (MPSAs). The MPSAs include the Ministry of Finance; Ministry of National Development Planning/National Secretariat for SDGs implementation; Ministry of Local Government; the Decentralization Secretariat and Cabinet Office, among others. Some of the recommendations made include: a concrete way forward should be developed by the MNDP to ensure the uptake of SDGs targets not aligned at all in 7NDP yet are relevant to the country’s needs. MNDP should ensure that there is continuity when drafting the successive NDP so that the targets are included in the subsequent NDP. A proper reconciliation of what SDG targets Zambia is dealing with in the period 2017-2021 should be conducted and communicated,” the report read.

The Report further recommended that the Ministry of Finance should develop a more innovative financing strategy for the SDGs unlike relying on traditional sources.

“The coordination Ministry, MNDP should engage sectors, Provincial Administration and district councils in reviewing and/or developing implementation plans that will in-turn align to the 7NDP and the SDGs and provide clear guidance. The Ministry of National Development Planning should coordinate and expedite the development of the operationalization framework document of the CAGs. The MNDP has to strengthen the National Statistical System and come up with tools that will be required to comprehensively measure all the elements identified in the 7NDP and SDG Agenda. The Ministry of Finance should estimate the total cost of Zambia attaining the Agenda 2030 and estimate the cost under different scenarios. The Ministry of Finance should develop a more innovative financing strategy for the SDGs unlike placing more reliance on traditional sources,” stated the Report.

The SDGs are 17 life-changing goals, outlined by the UN in 2015, which include ending extreme poverty, giving people better healthcare, and achieving equality for women, with the overall aim being for all countries to work together to ensure no one is left behind.