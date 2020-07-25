HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded 472 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with three deaths, all of which were brought in dead.

And Dr Chilufya says Lusaka is the epicentre of the pandemic while the Copperbelt has become a hot spot.

At a briefing today, Dr Chilufya said the death toll was now 139 while the cumulative total was now 4,328.

He said the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions were succumbing early.

Dr Chilufya said this coming week, his ministry would, together with the Ministries of Local Government and Home Affairs conduct special community operations that will be aimed at sensitising and screening people in particular places.

Meanwhile, he said some crowded business places would be shut down for some time to allow for screening.

Full story later.