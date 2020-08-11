PF DEPUTY national mobilisation chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s daughter, Sibongile, has applied to be considered for the vacant Lukashya by the ruling Patriotic Front.

And Kasama District Commissioner Kelly Kashiwa has also applied for adoption alongside nine others.

The Lukashya seat fell vacant after the death of Independent member of parliament Mwenya Munkonge.

The other aspiring candidates are Andrew Mpandamwike, Charles Mfula, Frank Bwalya, Daniel Bwalya, Davies Mulenga, Geoffrey Bweupe, George Chisanga, Maggie Bwalya and Paul Kakana.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia is yet to set the dates for nominations and elections for the Lukashya Parliamentary by election.

This is according Patriotic Front Northern Province youth secretary Chanda Nsofu.