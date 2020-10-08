SUSPENDED Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe says Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila guided him to start establishing himself so that he can stand in Kamfinsa constituency next year. And former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu says he is not moved by his suspension from the ruling party and has vowed to continue mobilising for President Edgar Lungu even behind prison walls. Yesterday, the Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt suspended Kang’ombe and Mpundu from the ruling party for alleged continued campaigns in Kamfinsa constituency and Nkana constituency respectively. In a letter...



