NDC national youth chairman Charles Kabwita says Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo is a disgrace to the police service and Zambians.

In a statement, Sunday, Kabwita said it was disheartening to hear Kampyongo claim that the police acted professionally in the manner they treated incarcerated NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s wife Carol and daughter Chanda at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court recently.

“As National Democratic Congress, NDC, we are appalled by the Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo’s lack of professionalism in handling the ministry and police service in particular. He is a disgrace to the police service and people of Zambia in general. It is disheartening to hear a Home Affairs minister say that the police acted professionally in the way they treated the wife and daughter to the NDC president, Mrs Carol Kambwili and Chanda Kambwili, respectively,” Kabwita stated.

“This shows that he is directly involved with the police brutality that Zambia has been experiencing under the PF regime. Police are known to operate under orders and if the person giving the orders is a brutal one, then the result will be the police brutality that we see today. Our late Lusaka youth provincial chairman Obed Kasongo was hacked by Bowman Lusambo and his cadres and the docket is still open in Luanshya but the police are failing to work because professionalism is no longer respected by the PF ministers in charge of these institutions.”

And Kabwita stated that it was high time President Edgar Lungu considered hiring someone who knew the law or police duties.

“It is high time President Lungu considered hiring someone who knows law or police duties because all Kampyongo knows is to change money on the streets. No set of laws is known or respected by this violent minister. That is why wherever he goes to work as minister, the ministry is embroiled with suspicious transactions. The infamous fire trucks are still fresh on our minds and now he has also bought another suspicious fleet of police vehicles that are second hand,” stated Kabwita.

“It is, however, very sad that we no longer have the rule of law under the PF and all we keep hoping for is to sort out these things next year when we form government. Ordinarily, our laws should be sufficient to deal with such suspicious transactions that are happening at these ministries. Sadly, our laws have been gravely undermined and Zambia has been fast slipping into a police state.”