Lands Minister Jean Kapata speaks during the launch of the Zambia Nurses and Midwives Multi-purpose Cooperation Society Limited at Government Complex in Lusaka on November 5, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

President Edgar Lungu needs bigger shoes because those which Michael Sata left for him have become small, says Lands Minister Jean Kapata. And Kapata has asked Zambians to tighten their belts saying the economic challenges currently being faced will soon be overcome. Meanwhile, Kapata says she is waiting for her December salary so that she can add the deficit and pay back the money she owes government, as instructed by the Constitutional Court. Speaking on a Millenium Radio programme, Tuesday, Kapata said President Lungu had outgrown Sata’s shoes. “Zambia has...