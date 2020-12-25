LOCAL Government Minister Charles Banda says the drainages in Lusaka were overwhelmed by the heavy downpour of rain on Monday, causing floods. And Banda refused to comment on the statement by the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ), that the Alick Nkhata flyover bridge should be demolished, stating that the bridge was not the responsibility of his Ministry. In an interview with News Diggers, Banda said the 140-millimetre downpour experienced on Monday was a disaster that could not be controlled. “Government is doing everything possible and we shall do everything possible...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.