THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says in an event that a travel restriction is imposed on international observers, they must consider using local staff to monitor the 2021 general elections. And the Commission has urged political parties to make use of public address systems and distribution of flyers to minimise contact with crowds during campaigns. Meanwhile, the Commission says this time around it will not conduct an audit of the voters’ register given that this will be a new register of voters which will address most of the concerns...



