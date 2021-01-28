MONZE Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu says it is clear that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is trying to learn bad habits from notorious electoral commissions in Africa such as Uganda that have failed to deliver free and fair elections. On Tuesday, the ECZ said in an event that a travel restriction was imposed on international observers, they must consider using local staff to monitor this year’s general election. In an interview, Mwiimbu, however, said observers played a major role in ensuring elections were free and fair...



