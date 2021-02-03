Former United Party for National Development (UPND) vice president Dr Canisius Banda during an interview with News Diggers! in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PUBLIC health specialist Dr Canisius Banda says the recalling of defective products supplied by Honeybee Pharmacy Limited involving so many products all at once is unprecedented in the health and pharmaceutical history of Zambia. But Dr Banda has commended President Edgar Lungu for quickly intervening and acting in defence of citizens on the controversial drug rollout by making the necessary changes at the Ministry of Health. On January 28, 2021, Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) wrote to Honeybee Pharmacy directing them to recall 19 more products from the market, including...