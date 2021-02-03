Lands Minister Jean Kapata speaks during the launch of the Zambia Nurses and Midwives Multi-purpose Cooperation Society Limited at Government Complex in Lusaka on November 5, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LANDS Minister Jean Kapata says only President Edgar Lungu can make PF win the August 12 general elections. And Kapata says despite being fought by Mandevu PF chairman Joseph Tamba, she will re-contest her seat, boasting that she has worked hard for her people. In an interview, Kapata said no one in the ruling party could win the election. “We have definitely delivered. I think through His Excellency the President, he has walked the talk, he has brought development, it is too numerous to mention. We are definitely going to...