United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema with the party mobilization and strategy chairperson Sylvia Masebo at the National Registration Office in Lusaka on July 1, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND Chairperson for Mobilization and Strategy Sylvia Masebo says she can never go back to the Patriotic Front because Zambians are looking for change. Recently, PF secretary general Davies Mwila called on all former members to return to the ruling party But in an interview, Masebo said Zambian had become worse under President Edgar Lungu’s watch. “I can’t even think about that! In fact, I have been rooting for all those PF members, I have been thinking that why can’t they come to the people’s side at this hour, especially...