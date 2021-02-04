FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye State Counsel says unbalanced appointments which don’t reflect a sensitivity to regional balancing are always problematic. And Mwenye says he is not bitter with President Edgar Lungu. After President Lungu made some new appointments at permanent secretary level, Mwenye took to Facebook to criticise what he termed as a lack of regional balancing as all of them were from Northern and Eastern provinces. “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia has today sworn in seven Permanent Secretaries. Those sworn in are: Mr. Lennox...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.