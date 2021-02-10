AVONDALE residents in Lusaka have expressed outrage at the constant noise coming from the non-commissioned Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Officers’ Mess who have been found to play loud music, drink beer and urinate in the area. But ZAF says it has cautioned operators of the Mess to desist from playing loud music to stop inconveniencing residents in the area. Speaking on behalf of the distressed residents, George Sinkala complained that tenants and homeowners were forced to endure loud music and only get to bed beyond 23.00 hours only after the...



