CHIEF Justice Ireen Mambilima says she is constrained from appointing a tribunal to investigate some ministers, including Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini, for their alleged failure to declare assets and liabilities between 2016 and 2020. She says the requirement in the Act (Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct Act, Chapter 16 of the Laws of Zambia) for members to file declarations of assets, liabilities and income upon appointment and on each anniversary, is inconsistent and overtaken by Article 263 of the current Constitution. The said Article 263...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.