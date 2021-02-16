THE PARLIAMENTARY Public Accounts Committee yesterday heard that the Ministry of Health has so far accrued K2.4 billion COVID-19 related debt. And Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of technical services Dr Kennedy Malama had a tough time providing satisfactory answers to various queries regarding the irregular awarding of supply contracts, telling the committee that one of the officers who was responsible for that had since been demoted and transferred to another ministry. Meanwhile, PAC also learnt how one of the suppliers delivered KN95 masks rather than N95 masks...



