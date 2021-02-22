A Mongu-based 24-year-old police officer has committed suicide after shooting his girlfriend in the head and her father in his abdomen and both his legs.

According to a statement from police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, the motive of the shooting has not yet been established and both victims are in a critical condition.

“A Police Officer in Mongu of Western Province identified as Constable Gift Chama aged 24 has committed suicide after shooting his girlfriend in the head and the father of his girlfriend in the abdomen and both legs. Both victims are in critical condition and are admitted to Lewanika General Hospital. The involved officer was on duty at the time of the incident and later sneaked out with the firearm,” stated Katongo.

“The victims have been identified as Namakau Muhongo aged 24 years and Stanley Muhongo aged 75 years of Mulambwa Compound in Mongu. The incident occurred today 22nd February, 2021 around 09:00 hours in Milambwa Compound at the house of the female victim’s father. The motive behind the shooting is not yet established.”