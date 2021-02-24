Former Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo when she appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee at Parliament building on January 6, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has recorded a warn and caution statement from former Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo and it will, in due course, transmit the case file to the National Prosecutions Authority for further action. And the ACC says a joint team comprising officers from the ACC, Drug Enforcement Commission and the Auditor-General’s Office has been constituted to look into the matter involving the accumulation of K2.4 billion debt by the Ministry of Health for COVID-19 supplies. In a statement, Tuesday,...