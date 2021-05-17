PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has appointed former Livestock and Fisheries Minister professor Nkandu Luo as his running mate ahead of the August elections. The Head of State arrived at Mulungushi International Conference Centre this morning to file nomination papers in the company of Prof Luo, much to the surprise of journalists and other onlookers present. Professor Luo is immediate past PF member of parliament for Munali Constituency in Lusaka and also served as Higher Education Minister. The duo is scheduled to hold a joint press conference....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.