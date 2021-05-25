Patriotic Front (PF) deputy media director Antonio Mwanza speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) at Southern Sun Hotel on September 11, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF media director Antonio Mwanza has ordered UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa to apologise to former Livestock and Fisheries Minister Prof Nkandu Luo for referring to her as a ‘Mr’ during a media briefing on Sunday. And Mwanza says Zambian’s should be wary of UPND’s desperation to get to State House because the opposition party is willing to do anything to achieve that goal. Meanwhile, Mwanza says President Edgar Lungu will on Wednesday officially launch his 2021 Presidential Election campaigns, which launch he says, shall be done in strict adherence to...