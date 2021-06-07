THREE PF cadres are admitted in the Ndola Teaching Hospital after they were mercilessly beaten after they attacked a UPND camapign roadshow.

This happened on Saturday immediately after UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema left Mushili SDA Church and went for a road show in the township.

However, as the entourage moved through the market, a group of PF cadres, calling themselves security officers, showed up and attempted to stop the roadshow by throwing stones.

This forced UPND supporters to descend on the PF members and unleashed a thorough beating, leading to the victims being hospitalised.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi confirmed in a statement that three PF ‘security officers’ where attacked by UPND cadres and sustained serious injuries before they were admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital.

The regionalPolice boss however said the UPND procession was illegal and that the victims were attacked from their party office.

“Police in Ndola District received a report of unlawful wounding and malicious damage to property which occurred on 5th June, 2021 around 16:00 hours along Mushili Road in which suspected UPND cadres unlawfully wounded during an illegal road show in Mushili and Masala Townships. The three PF cadres were at the PF Security office located along Mushili Road in Mushili Township when they were attacked by UPND cadres and sustained serious injuries and currently admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital,” said Chushi.

He identified the injured PF cadres as Mike Kasongo 43, of Kansengu Area in Ndola who was stabbed twice on the right ribs using a screwdriver, and is in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Chushi said Felix Kaputungu 47, of New Mushili Township in Ndola was hacked in the head and sustained a deep cut, adding that a machete is alleged to have been used.

He also said Aggripa Ngoma 29, of Masala Township in Ndola was hit on his left shoulder and suffered a suspected fracture of his collarbone, as his attackers used an iron bar.

“Additionally, three motor vehicles have been damaged, Fan Cargo Registration Number BCB 7154, front and rear screens have been smashed. Toyota Caldina Number plates, side windows, front and rear screen have been smashed. Toyota Crown, ACX 7394 had its front and rear screens, smashed. Total value of property damaged is not yet ascertained. No arrests made yet,” said Chushi in a statement.