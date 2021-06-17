CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa says there is no provision in the Constitution that can lead to the postponement of elections. Sources have told News Diggers that, following a streak of violent campaign incidences coupled with the escalated levels of the Covid-19 pandemic, State House was contemplating the suspension of elections. On Sunday, President Lungu said he had powers to invoke provisions of the Constitution if the Zambia Police and ECZ failed to contain the situation. “You see, there is a plan by the opposition to try and replicate the events...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.