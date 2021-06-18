MMD president Nevers Mumba says violence in the country will never stop even if the UPND was to win the elections. And Mumba says the measures put in place by government to curb the spread of COVID-19 are insufficient in as much as they are welcome. In an interview, Thursday, Mumba said Zambia needed a President who could bring the country back on course in terms of unity. He added that he was committed to ensuring that he brings the country back together. “Zambia needs a President who can bring...



