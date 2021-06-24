THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is obligated to cancel the Mandevu Parliamentary elections following the death of Zambian United for Sustainable Development party candidate, Melody Musutu. In a statement, LAZ honorary secretary Sokwani Chilembo said according to the Zambian Constitution, ECZ was required to call for the filing of fresh nominations of eligible candidates. “The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has noted conflicting stories in local media houses in relation to what ought to happen in the event of the death or...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.