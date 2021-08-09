President Edgar Lungu during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has asked head of the Commonwealth election observer mission Dr Jakaya Kikwete to help manage what he predicts will certainly be an acrimonious situation after Thursday’s polls. And President Lungu says once he is sworn in for a third time, he will not hesitate to arrest UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema if he breaks the law. Meanwhile, President Lungu has lamented that Hichilema has never regarded him as Head of State. Speaking when he met Dr Kikwete, who is former President of Tanzania, Monday, President Lungu asked him...