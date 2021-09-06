President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema poses for a picture after meeting Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti at his residence in New Kasama on August 18, 2021

SECRETARY to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti has suspended all appointments, transfers, secondments and promotions in the public service with immediate effect.

According to a circular dated September 6, Dr Miti advised that the suspension would be in effect until further notice.

He said the contents of the circular should be brought to the attention of all staff and institutions to ensure that the directive was strictly adhered to.

“This serves to inform all addresses that all appointments, transfers, secondments and promotions in the public service, for both local and foreign service, are here suspended with immediate effect. This suspension shall be in effect until further notice. Addresses are advised to bring the contents of this Circular minute to the attention of all staff and institutions under their supervision and need to ensure that this directive is strictly adhered to,” said Dr Miti.