PF secretary general Davies Mwila says the party has began a process of bringing in new leaders for positions of party president, national chairman and secretary general. Speaking during a press briefing, Monday, Mwila said no one is in leadership forever and he intends to retreat to the farm after his replacement. “I think the President has made it very clear that he is not standing in 2026, that is the position. What that means is that as a party, we have started a process of bringing in new leaders;...



