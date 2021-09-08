Former Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) at Southern Sun Hotel on September 11, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa has called on the UPND government to ensure that the Public Order Act is amended in a manner that will promote freedom of association and assembly. In an interview, Tuesday, Mwitwa reminded the UPND government of how they suffered at the hands of previous regimes. “One of the things that we obviously expect would be an amendment to the Public Order Act. So that its implementation is not left to the whim and caprices of police officers that are being given...