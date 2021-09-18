POLICE in Lusaka have recovered K65,330,000 cash and over US$57,000 suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained from a house in Lusaka’s new Kasama area belonging to Faith Musonda. And MMD president Nevers Mumba says someone powerful enough must have authorised the withdrawal of K65,330,000. In a statement, Saturday, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the Central Bank was engaged and counted the money in the presence of caretakers as the alleged owner, Musonda, was reported to have run away from the house. She said a further search was conducted...



