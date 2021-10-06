Sylvia Chalikosa gives a prayer of faith at the memorial service of his father and fifth president Michael Chilufya Sata at Catholic Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka on October 28, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER works and supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa says UPND’s commitment to fighting corruption is easier said than done because they will not be able to police each and every person in Zambia. And Chalikosa says UPND has never appreciated the PF despite all the good things they did, especially in terms of infrastructure development. In an interview, Monday, Chalikosa said corruption happened everywhere in society, and that the new dawn government should focus on recovering the economy rather than targeting PF. “To be honest with you, much as the top...