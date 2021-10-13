LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has expressed disappointment over the police’s failure to arrest any of the cadres who invaded Kasempa Town Council on October 7, 2021. And Nkombo says he is saddened that cadres could disrupt the peaceful work atmosphere at the Civic Centre in their quest to remove some Council employees suspected to be members of the previous administration. In a statement, Nkombo called on the police to act professionally and bring to book all those involved in taking the law into their own hands....



