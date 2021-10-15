DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lilian Siyunyi says her office has studied Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu’s docket and is in the process of preparing documentation to file in court. And Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) public relations officer Mathias Kamanga says the Commission would not have arrested Lungu if it did not have evidence. In an interview, Siyunyi said her office had not encountered any challenges so far on the matter. “My office has studied the dockets and is in the process of preparing documentation to file...



