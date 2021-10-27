UPND secretary general Batuka Imenda at the national prayers for peaceful elections in Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on August 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has advised job seeking party members jobs to be patient, saying they will be rewarded accordingly in due course. Several members of the UPND have taken to social media to complain that jobs should not only go to people “with papers who never suffered for the party”. Addressing their concerns in an interview, Imenda said the UPND government would create a strong economy such that even those who were not well educated would be empowered. He said in such an environment, those without qualifications had...