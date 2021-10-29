TRANSPARENCY International Zambia has argued that offering amnesty from prosecution is not in conflict with the zero tolerance for corruption policy because it provides an opportunity to deprive criminals of ill-gotten wealth. And TI-Z has maintained that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) acted within the Law and in good faith by offering Faith Musonda amnesty from prosecution following her willingness to refund the money and property. Meanwhile, Nyambe says there is need to develop mechanisms aimed at verifying the accuracy of the declarations made by those seeking amnesty. In response to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.